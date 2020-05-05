Menu

11 attorneys general seek probe into meatpacking industry

Jim Mone/AP
A customer checks out the meat counter Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Savage, Minn. Some big grocery chains, including Hy-Vee, are beginning to restrict how much meat customers may buy in a bid to head off any hoarding as meatpacking plants around the country have stopped and started under the pressure of widespread coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 18:23:53-04

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states have urged the Justice Department to investigate market concentration and potential price fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state attorneys general wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the concentrated market structure of the beef industry makes it particularly susceptible to market manipulation, particularly during times of food insecurity, such as the current COVID-19 crisis.

The letter was signed by attorneys general in North Dakota, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.