Coors Light eliminates 6-pack plastic rings globally, plans for plastic-free market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coors Light is eliminating plastic rings from packaging globally in an effort to become the largest beer brand in North America to do so.

In addition to the Tuesday announcement, it also plans on investing $85 million for the transition to fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year.

"Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy,” shared CEO Gavin Hattersley Molson Coors. "Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single - use plastic rings in North America."

The brewing company says the move should save 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually.

"We believe that buying beer shouldn’t mean buying plastic," added Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands Marcelo Pascoa. "That’s why we’re taking a step toward making packaging even more sustainable, and with this achievement Coors Light will save 400,000 pounds of single-use plastic from becoming waste every year."

Coors Light will debut the new packaging at the “Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light.”

This super sustainable pop-up concept store is set to launch in New York City, serving as an example for the world with no single-use plastics.