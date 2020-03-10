Menu

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

Posted: 12:46 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 18:15:40-04
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones walks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's office, said Tuesday that the Infowars founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later.

Jones is being sued in Austin over claims that the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

An attorney for Jones didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

