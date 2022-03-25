Connecticut implementing gas tax exemption starting in April

Starting in April, drivers in Connecticut will be exempt from paying a tax on gasoline.

That will lead to a 25-cent discount per gallon.

The governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax between April 1 and June 30.

The discount will not apply to diesel fuel.

The legislation warns gas stations or retailers that if they fail to reduce the price of gasoline during the suspension period, it will be considered an “unfair or deceptive trade practice.”

The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association has raised concerns that the tax discount may create confusion for drivers in rural areas.

That’s because retailers can’t implement the gas tax discount until they run out of the supply they received before the legislation was signed.

Rural area gas stations tend to take longer to run out of fuel.