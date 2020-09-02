Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Commission chooses magnolia for new Mississippi flag, but now it’s up to voters

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
One of five final designs for the new Mississippi state flag flutters in the breeze, outside the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist. All five were flown outside the museum for viewing. The Mississippi State Flag Commission narrowed their choices to two flags, of which this is one. They will reconvene in September to make their final choice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Commission chooses magnolia for new Mississippi flag, but now it’s up to voters
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-02 13:06:55-04

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The next Mississippi state flag could have a magnolia instead of the Confederate battle emblem.

It’s been nearly two months since legislators acted under pressure to retire the old flag with the rebel symbol that’s widely seen as racist.

A flag commission voted Wednesday to recommend a design with the state flower. That design will go on the November ballot.

If a majority of voters say yes, it will become the new state flag. If they say no, the design process will start again — and Mississippi will remain a state without a flag for a while longer.

By law, the new flag must include the phrase, “In God We Trust” and it cannot include depictions of the Confederate battle flag.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK