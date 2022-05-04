Watch
Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Netflix special

Posted at 4:56 AM, May 04, 2022
During the filming of a Netflix special, comedian Dave Chappelle was apparently attacked by a spectator while on stage Tuesday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

According to ABC News, the attacker “tussled” with Chappelle before the person ran away and was confronted by security.

ABC News reported the alleged attacker was taken away by ambulance after being subdued by security.

The event was cellphone free as attendees were required to place their devices in pouches before entering the Hollywood Bowl. Despite the requirement, a cellphone video emerged on social media showing the incident.

Chappelle has attracted criticism from supporters of the LGBTQ community in recent months after he made controversial comments in a Netflix special "The Closer."

