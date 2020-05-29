Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Columbus protest over George Floyd's death turns violent

items.[0].image.alt
Barbara J. Perenic/AP
Protesters hold signs and walk past a line of police in downtown Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, May 28, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in police custody Monday in Minneapolis. Columbus police used pepper spray to disperse protesters after some threw plastic bottles of water, smoke bombs and other items at police. Windows at the Statehouse and in bus stations along High Street were shattered, trash cans were tossed and decorative planters wrecked. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus protest over George Floyd's death turns violent
Posted at 8:10 AM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 11:10:33-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A crowd of protesters in downtown Columbus clashed with local police during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Around 400 people turned out Thursday night.

A key downtown intersection near the Ohio Statehouse was blocked for hours.

The demonstration began as a peaceful protest, but news outlets reported protesters began throwing objects like water bottles and police responded with tear gas.

News outlets report demonstrators left smashed storefront windows along downtown streets and tried to breach the statehouse.

Neither Columbus police nor state troopers could be reached for comment. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.