Cole Beasley retires from NFL 2 weeks after signing with Buccaneers

After 11 seasons in the National Football League, wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he's retiring.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent Joel Turner told the NFL Network and ESPN.

Beasley signed two weeks ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in two games for them - against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, before hanging up his cleats on Wednesday, CBS Sports reported.

Prior to signing with Tampa Bay on Sept. 20, the 30-year-old hadn't played a single down this season since the Buffalo Bills released him in March after spending three seasons with the team, the sports networks reported.

During his time with the Bills, ESPN reported that the unvaccinated player made headlines for his stance on COVID-19, even getting fined $100,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols last season.

The media outlets reported that Beasley began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, an organization he spent seven seasons with after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

ESPN reported that Beasley finished his career with 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.