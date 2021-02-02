Menu

Coast Guard, Navy seize $211 million worth of drugs at sea

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael Amani/Released
The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) conducts enhanced counter narcotics operations, December 2, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael Amani/Released)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Feb 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-02 11:39:08-05

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy offloaded more than $211 million worth of drugs on Monday, collected from seizures in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana were intercepted in the last few months of 2020 by crews aboard four ships operating in the waters west and south of California.

“When you are covering a drug-smuggling transit zone the size of the continental United States, every ship makes a huge difference,” said Lt. Jonathan Dietrich in a written statement about the drug interception efforts.

The Coast Guard and Navy said they were pleased with the recent results of their joint efforts intercepting drugs at sea, and keeping them off the street in the United States, they say.

The drugs were offloaded when the ships returned to San Diego.

The Navy and Coast Guard’s efforts against drug smugglers at sea are part of a coordinated operation aimed at transnational criminal organizations, fueled by drug trafficking money, by disrupting the flow of drugs from Central and South America.

