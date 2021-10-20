CNN's John King reveals he has multiple sclerosis

CNN's John King revealed Tuesday that he is immunocompromised.

During a panel discussion on his show, "Inside Politics," King said he has multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system.

"I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before, I'm immunocompromised," King said. "I have multiple sclerosis, so I'm grateful you're vaccinated."

The panel was discussing General Colin Powell's death and how he was more vulnerable to dying from COVID-19 complications due to his bout with myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.

King stated the importance of getting vaccinated, which protects the individual and those around them.

"I don't like the government telling me what to do, I don't like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it's important," King said.

The Centers for Disease Control says approximately 1 million people have multiple sclerosis. There is currently no cure for the disease.