Cliff from ‘Cheers’ has a plan to save the Post Office

Cliff Clavin, a mailman from the TV series “Cheers”, has an idea to save the postal service.

The actor, John Ratzenberger, recorded a message talking about the USPS and his plea to show support.

"You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now," he says in the video. "It's certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?"

Ratzenberger recorded the message at the request of musician Tim Kasher via the Cameo video service. Cameo allows people to pay a fee to have a celebrity record a message.

“I went on Cameo and asked John Ratzenberger to make a plea to the American people to help save the post office - he replied! And it’s so great!!” Kasher posted with the video.

Ratzenberger suggests that family members will get more use out of stamps or other postal service items compared to other gifts they might get.

There has been several days of back-and-forth over changes recently made at USPS; some senators claim the changes led to mail delays of crucial medicines and other items.

Tuesday afternoon, facing mounting public pressure, the postmaster general announced he is halting some changes to mail delivery and would “suspend” several initiatives until after the election.