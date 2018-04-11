Cincinnati police got call hours before student found dead at Seven Hills campus

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police got a call about someone stuck in a van hours before finding a teen dead in a vehicle at an East Side school, Lt. Steve Saunders said.

Kyle Jacob Plush, 16, was found dead on the Hillsdale campus of the Seven Hills School Tuesday night, Saunders said. That's in the city's Madisonville neighborhood.

Plush was a student there, spokeswoman Christine Hedges said Wednesday morning.

Saunders said police got a call at about 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding someone being stuck in a van. But, he said, officers didn't find anything.

Later, a family member reported finding Plush.

It's not clear if the earlier 911 call about the van was related to Plush or a different incident.

Saunders referred to the ongoing inquiry as a "death investigation" and did not disclose any information about the victim's or the apparent cause of death.