Christmas gifts being delivered to International Space Station

Christmas gifts are expected to arrive at the International Space Station ahead of the holiday.

A SpaceX Dragon lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida early Tuesday morning.

It is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Wednesday.

According to The Associated Press, the shipment includes Christmas presents from the astronauts’ families, as well as food for a holiday feast.

In addition to the holiday treats, NASA says the shipment will include "6,500 pounds of science, research, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware."

Tuesday's launch was SpaceX's 31st of the year, the company said.

The company also announced that it has now successfully landed its rocket booster 100 times.

"SpaceX remains the only launch provider in the world capable of propulsive landing and re-flight of orbital class rockets," the company said in a statement. "While most rockets are expended after launch — akin to throwing away an airplane after a cross-country flight — SpaceX is working toward a future in which reusable rockets are the norm."

This was the most active year in space for the company. SpaceX is looking ahead to new innovative projects.

"We’re also targeting the first orbital flight of Starship, and have resumed development of a lunar lander for NASA that will help return humanity to the Moon, on our way to Mars and beyond," SpaceX said.