Chinese researcher charged with US visa fraud is in custody

Justice Department
AP
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Justice Department shows Juan Tang in her China People's Liberation Army military uniform. The Justice Department on Thursday, July 23, 2020, says the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher who lied about her military background. The Justice Department says the scientist, who is listed in some court filings as Juan Tang, lied about her military affiliation in a visa application last October as she made plans to work at the University of California, Davis and again during an FBI interview months later.(Justice Department via AP)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 24, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to her country's military on a visa application she submitted to so she could work in the U.S. has been booked into a Northern California jail.

Sacramento County jail records show Juan Tang was detained early Friday.

The Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists in the U.S., saying they lied about their status as members of China's People's Liberation Army.

All are charged with visa fraud.

The justice department accused the Chinese consulate in San Francisco of harboring a fugitive.

It is unclear if Tang has an attorney who could comment on her.

