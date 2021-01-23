Chick-fil-A rolls out new spicy grilled chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich stalwart Chick-fil-A will introduce a new chicken sandwich to its menu on Jan. 25, which will be available nationwide.

The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich will be sold for a limited time. Chick-fil-A said sandwich will feature a grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Chick-fil-A said the sandwich is made to pair perfectly with a packet of the Cilantro Lime Sauce, which was created specifically for the new sandwich.

Chick-fil-A said that the sandwich was tested in Fall 2017 in select markets. This is the first limited-time entrée introduced to the Chick-fil-A menu since 2019.

"We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe is a flavorful twist on our current grilled offerings that we have been testing in select markets since 2017, and it provides a bold break from the standard lunch and dinner routines," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "We dedicate an average of 18 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, which allows us time to ensure we can best support our restaurant team members while delivering a taste guests will love."

