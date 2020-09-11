Chick-fil-A announces 3 new sweet menu items

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention Chick-fil-A fans! The fast-food chain is adding three new sweet treats to their menu starting September 14.

A new chocolate fudge brownie and specialty-grade coffee will join the menu all year, while a seasonal cold brew will only be available for a limited time.

The national chain says the brownie features a "rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with tasty, fudgy chunks" and is sold individually wrapped. The treat can be purchased separately or by the tray.

While the seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew gives you a boost and satisfies your sweet tooth.

“We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide.”

The new THRIVE Farmers coffee joining the menu features a blend of beans grown in Central and South America.