Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of robberies

Police,Lights
Shutterstock
Police,Lights
Posted at 6:41 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 21:41:18-04

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago television news crew has been robbed at gunpoint while they were reporting on a string of robberies.

Spanish-language station Univision Chicago says a reporter and photographer were filming early Monday in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

They were robbed by three masked men brandishing firearms, who took their television camera and other items.

Police say no injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

It was the second robbery this month involving a Chicago news crew.

WLS-TV says one of its photographers was assaulted and robbed on Tuesday, Aug. 8 while preparing to cover a weekday afternoon news conference on Chicago’s West Side.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!