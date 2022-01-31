Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Chicago synagogue, Jewish school vandalized over the weekend

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-01-31 at 1.18.43 PM.png
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:20:52-05

Authorities in Illinois are investigating after a synagogue, and a Jewish school were vandalized in Chicago over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, someone spray-painted swastika images and antisemitic graffiti on the side of the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School on Sunday.

The news outlet reported that the windows of a Chicago bakery and a Kosher food store were broken on Saturday.

On Twitter, the Anti-Defamation League Midwest said they were "alarmed by a string of incidents against the Jewish community in Chicago this weekend."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!