'Cheers' bar in Boston closing permanently on Aug. 30

The bar where everyone knows your name is closing permanently.

After 20 years, the "Cheers" bar at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing.

According to CBS Boston, the owner said the decision to close was because of the landlord and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Faneuil Hall bar and restaurant is a replica of the bar on the TV show, which ran from 1982 to 1993.

The Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Street that inspired the iconic series and is now known as Cheers Beacon Hill, would remain open, CBS Boston reported.

The owner told WGME that the bar will close on Aug. 30.