Chase on I-10 leads to driver arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) confirmed yesterday evening there was a pursuit on Interstate 10 Westbound near Milepost 297.

According to AZDPS, they tried to stop a vehicle that was involved in a crash and was driving on the shoulders with no lights.

While trying to pull the vehicle over that's when the chase started. The vehicle was later stopped and the driver was arrested.

AZDPS says no one was injured and impairment was not a factor.