Changing workplace trends: what could be in store for 2024

CINCINNATI, O.H. — Workplace trends have been in a constant state of change since the pandemic shook things up 4 years ago. But career experts have some insight on where trends could be heading in 2024, so you know what to expect.

Career strategist Julie Bauke of The Bauke Group, came up with some advice for us based on 2023 data and what she's personally seen from clients. The top trends she predicts include talent shortage solutions, more flexibility, and more momentum on job movement.

1. Talent Shortage Solutions

Although there are a number of reasons right now why companies are experiencing talent shortages, Bauke says the top reason we see every year is workers aging out of the workforce.

"The older workers aren't going to be there to do things the way they've been done, and companies are going to have to replace them with somebody. And those somebody's don't want to work the same way," said Bauke.

The solution to that will drive the next trend.

2. Flexibility

This could mean more companies embracing remote work, or incorporating a hybrid workflow. Both are options that younger workers place more value in.

"Smart organizations are going to finally realize they can't win this battle, because time is on the side of the younger workers," said Bauke. "So we're gonna inch along toward where I think we'll end up, which is a very flexible type of work environment based on what are the requirements of the job, what are the requirements of the customers, and what really works best for everybody?"

3. Job Movement

A lot of people changed jobs in 2023, and we could see confidence surrounding that go up in 2024.

"Even in a time of, we're talking about big layoffs, we're talking about potential recession, we're in an election year. All these typical markers that generally match some pretty predictable outcomes don't apply anymore, because we've got an unemployment rate that is still below 4%. So there's not that panic on the part of job seekers that I'm not going to be able to get a job," said Bauke.

From the employer side of the desk, Bauke says this all means one thing: companies have to start getting serious about listening to what their employees want.