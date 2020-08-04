Chad Daybell headed for trial in connection to the disappearances of missing teens

REXBURG, Idaho — Judge Faren Eddins says there is probable cause that Chad Daybell committed the crimes he is accused of in connection to the disappearances of Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of conspiracy destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Daybell was emotionless as Eddins announced his decision following a 10-minute recess.

Prosecutors played a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Lori Vallow and Daybell. The recording was made on the day authorities were searching for the bodies of Ryan and Joshua Vallow. Soon after, the FBI and other investigators testified they found the bodies of the children in shallow graves on Daybell's property.

There was no indication that neither Lori Vallow or Daybell were aware of the discovery, and they said nothing on the phone call about what they knew.

Daybell's case now heads to district court, where he will go before Judge Steven Boyce on August 21 for an arraignment. The defense has 60 days to file for a change of venue. No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.

Lori Vallow is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Eddins on August 10.

This article was written by Katie Kloppenburg for KIVI.