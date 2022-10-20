CDC corrects misinformation: It is not mandating COVID-19 vaccine in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is correcting a conservative talking point about COVID-19 vaccines that appeared on Fox News.

Tucker Carlson featured a segment that claimed the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required childhood vaccines. Carlson claimed that approval would mean children would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school.

However, the CDC tweeted that the claim is false.

"States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC," the agency tweeted

The advisory is voting on whether to add the COVID-19 vaccine to CDC's "Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule."

The schedule is what healthcare providers advise parents about when they take their child in for an appointment. For example, the hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for children between 0-15 months.

Other illnesses currently listed on the schedule include measles, tetanus and influenza.