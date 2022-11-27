Caught on Camera: NYPD rescues stranded man on subway tracks

NEW YORK (CNN/KGUN) — A New York City police officer's body camera caught an amazing rescue on video Thursday.

Some may call it a "Thanksgiving miracle."

Police are seen rescuing a man stuck on the subway tracks just moments before a train rolls into the station at 116th Street.

According to the New York City Police Department, officers were doing a platform inspection when commuters on the opposite platform flagged them down.

They told the policemen a man had fallen onto the tracks.

Some loading docks in the City are connected so passengers may cross to opposite platforms without exiting the subway entrance. These weren't.

This forced the officers to run upstairs and across the street to get to the other side of the station.

From the body camera, a bystander is seen trying to help the man as the policemen spring into action, hoisting him up onto the platform.

They got the man up onto the platform just a few seconds before the train rolled on right through.

Per the police report, a third officer gave the man medical aid while everyone waited for emergency services to get there.

He was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.