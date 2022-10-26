Caught on camera: Man dumps tea on drive-thru workers

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN/KGUN) — The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man accused of attacking drive-though workers in Georgia.

Surveillance video captured the entire ordeal.

Security footage shows the suspect reaching through the drive-thru window and throwing several objects.

The man is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea -- dumping them onto the floor and the workers.

Police didn't name the fast food restaurant where this incident took place. However, some in the community believe it was a McDonald's.