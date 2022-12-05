Caught on camera: Dad saves two-year-old from coyote

LOS ANGELES — A father's quick thinking has saved his daughter after a coyote tried dragging her away. The family's surveillance camera captured all of it on video.

According to CNN, Ariel Eliyahuo had just picked up his daughter from preschool.

As they were unloading in the driveway at home, a cunning California Coyote quickly grasped onto the young girl.

The father responded to the two-year-old's screams, jumping to her rescue. That's when the coyote let go and began to cower away.

Security footage shows the dad yelling and throwing an object at the coyote to keep it away.

CNN confirms the father has since taken his daughter to the hospital for rabies shots just in case.