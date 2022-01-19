Cardi B offers to cover fire victims' funeral costs

NEW YORK CITY — Rapper Cardi B has offered to pay the funeral costs for the 17 people killed in an apartment fire in New York City.

Cardi B was raised in the Bronx, the same borough where the fire happened.

In a statement, Cardi B said, “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

The Grammy-winning artist will partner with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help the fire victims’ families.

The donation will also help pay for repatriation expenses, as many of the victims had ties to Gambia in West Africa.

New York State is also giving $2 million to survivors and victims’ families.

The high-rise fire has been described as New York City’s deadliest in 30 years.

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater sparked the blaze.

All victims died of smoke inhalation, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports.