Car wash offering service with a scare this Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A car wash in Lexington, Kentucky is offering a wash, a shine, and a scare this Halloween season.

Rainstorm Car Wash has transformed its facility into the ‘Tunnel of Terror,’ a family friendly event that will be held every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween.

“With all the COVID stuff, a lot of haunted houses weren't open or anything like that,” said Reese Kemp, the manager of Rainstorm's Lexington location. “So we figured let's have a great time.”

When Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled his plan for a safe Halloween, he urged people to avoid haunted houses, citing the likelihood that COVID-19 could spread in such tight quarters.

Those concerns don’t really apply to a haunted car wash.

"When you're in your car, you don't have to worry about getting within six feet,” Kemp notes. “Your windows are up the entire time, the [employees] can have a blast and you don't have to worry about coming into contact or spreading or anything like that.”

While your car is getting washed, people will notice employees dressed up as scary characters, trailing the cars to give families a fright.

As part of the event, Rainstorm has partnered with local food banks. Drivers who bring a canned food item will receive five dollars off their wash.

This story originally reported by Mike Valente on LEX18.com.