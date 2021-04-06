Capitol police officer killed in Friday attack remembered as 'a genuinely good guy'

WASHINGTON — The 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran killed last week in the line of duty is being remembered as a man with a sense of humor who loved baseball and golf and was most proud of being a father of two children.

Forty-one-year-old William “Billy” Evans was killed Friday when a car rammed into a security checkpoint just a few hundred feet away from the Capitol. The man driving the car, 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed by other officers when he emerged from the car with a knife.

Evans, a father of two, grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts, a small town in the northwest part of the state and became a U.S. Capitol Police officer shortly after graduating college ar Western New England University with a criminal justice degree.

Family friend Jason LaForest says Evans looked forward to seeing lawmakers and visitors come to the Capitol and calls him a “genuinely good guy from a good family in a small town."

“He wanted to serve his country as a Capitol police officer and looked forward to seeing lawmakers and visitors who came to the Capitol every day, many of whom became friends of Billy’s in large part because of his good-natured sense of humor,” LaForest said. “And, unfortunately, Billy paid the ultimate price defending his country.”