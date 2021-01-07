Menu

Capitol Police chief resigning after mob attack

Andrew Harnik/AP
A Capitol Police officer walks past damage in the early morning hours after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 18:37:10-05

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

He resigned Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Protesters stormed the building and occupied for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.

Sund reportedly turned down assistance from the federal government both ahead of the riot, and even amid the riot.

The failure also raised questions about the treatment of mainly white Trump supporters, compared with the Black and brown protesters across the country who demonstrated last year over police brutality.

