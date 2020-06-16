Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18, were extended in April and now extended by another 30 days. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 11:52:38-04

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

"This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” the prime minister said in his daily press conference.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis