California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after the discovery and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths half a world apart, another towering structure has popped up, this time in Southern California.

Its straight sides and height are similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another found in Romania.

Like those structures, the origin of the California edifices also mysterious.

KEYT-TV reports that it's at the top of a hill in Atascadero, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tall, silver structure drew hikers to the area after photos were posted on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the structure in Romania is also gone.