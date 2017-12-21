California man finds stranger inside his home who had showered and put on his clothes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police in Bakersfield, California are investigating a homeowner's claim that he found a stranger in his house.

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers say the homeowner reported he got home and found a stranger inside his house.

The intruder had apparently showered and was in the homeowner's clothes.

The homeowner tried to get the person out, but the intruder wouldn't leave. The homeowner called the police and they responded.

Officers found a man inside who was arrested. Officials did not have the name of the suspect at the time of this post.

The Bakersfield Police Department say no one was injured.