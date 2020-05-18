Menu

Bull riding may be 1st US professional sport to welcome fans

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Dustin Boquet, of Bourg, La., competes in the bull riding event in the National Finals Rodeo, in Las Vegas. One of the first professional sporting events to allow spectators into the arena during the coronavirus pandemic will be a sport known for its wild, dangerous action _ bull riding. Professional Bull Riders is planning to host live crowds for a competition July 10-12, 2020, in the 12,000-seat Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-18 18:22:44-04

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One of the first professional athletic events to allow spectators into the arena will be a sport known for its wild, dangerous action.

Professional Bull Riders has announced a new competition that will culminate in South Dakota in July with live crowds.

Event organizers say they will provide face coverings to fans, keep the crowd at 35% of capacity and control the flow of people in and out of the arena to accommodate social distancing.

It's all part of an effort by professional sports organizations around the world to give bored fans at least a taste of live sports events.

