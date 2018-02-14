Bull captured after morning stroll in Las Vegas

A bull was wrangled to safely after roaming the streets for two hours in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Scripps station KTNV in Las Vegas caught the bull roaming the streets on video early Wednesday morning.
The City of Las Vegas said an animal control team is taking the bull to a livestock vet to get checked out and then Horsemans Park to be housed until they can get it back to its owner or find it a new home.
