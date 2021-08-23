Watch
Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns following COVID-19 pause

Alberto Pezzali/AP
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday August 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 18:17:06-04

An English tradition returned Monday.

For the first time since March 2020, the ceremonial changing of the guard ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family said the Band of the Coldstream Guards and the Band of the Scots Guard performed a special tribute to the delegation representing the country in the Paralympics, which begins Tuesday.

The ceremony is seen by millions each year at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, according to the Royal Family. Hundreds of spectators were on hand to witness its return Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

