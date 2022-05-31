BTS visits White House to discuss Asian hate

BTS made a stop at the White House on Tuesday.

The K-pop supergroup joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing.

The group was invited to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity.

Speaking in his native language, Suga said, "It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."

BTS is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.

According to STOP AAPI HATE, Asian hate crimes have been rising since March of 2020.

Tuesday marks the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.