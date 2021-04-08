6 injured in shooting at Texas business, police say

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Police confirmed an active shooter incident at a Bryan, Texas, business on Thursday.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. local time near Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Lt. Jason James of Bryan, Police told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that six people were injured, but was unable to confirm if all six injuries were from gunshot wounds. All six were transported to the hospital.

"There were a lot of employees inside," James said, adding that police were asking witnesses for information.

The suspect has not been found, police said.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

This article was written by Joel Leal for KXXV.