Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Brazil senators recommend Bolsonaro face charges over COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Eraldo Peres/AP
Senators Omar Aziz, left, Randolfe Rodrigues, center, and Renan Calheiros, attend a session by the commission investigating the government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Federal Senate in in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Omar Aziz, Renan Calheiros, Randolfe Rodrigues
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 21:34:50-04

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll.

The 7-to-4 vote by the 11-member committee on Tuesday ends its six-month investigation of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

It formally approves a report calling for Bolsonaro to stand trial on charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity.

More than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!