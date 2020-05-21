Menu

Brady's Super Bowl journeys to be part of 2021 ESPN series

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals a thumbs-up on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 21, 2020
Tom Brady's journey to each of his nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots will be the subject of an ESPN series released in 2021.

Entitled "The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," the nine-episode series will include a look from Brady's perspective at the six NFL titles and three Super Bowl defeats he was a part of.

It should be a rare opportunity for up-close revelations from the usually private quarterback who left New England this year after 20 seasons and is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The series will be produced by ESPN, 199 Productions, which is Brady's production company, and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports.

