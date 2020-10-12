Border Patrol inspect truck carrying medical supplies, make second largest meth bust in agency's history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers executed the second largest methamphetamine bust recently along the southwest borders in CBP's history, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

A press release states that a driver of a tractor-trailer with a "shipment that was manifested as medical supplies," pulled up to the Otay Mesa cargo border in San Diego Friday morning. An agent there at the time decided to pull the truck over for a more thorough inspection.

Imagining systems, similar to an x-ray, were used to investigate the trailer and revealed suspicious components in the back of the trailer.

Officers offloaded more than 1,800 packages mixed with medical supplies. That's when they discovered more than 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine, 64 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of fentanyl powder, and almost 37 pounds of fentanyl pills. The narcotics are estimated to have a street value of $7.2 million, according to the press release.

“This massive seizure is a testament of what law enforcement agencies can do when we combine forces – prevent over $7 million worth of deadly drugs from entering our country; thus saving countless lives from addiction and overdose deaths,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery.

“DEA cherishes our great law enforcement partners in San Diego, especially those who work tirelessly to protect our nation’s borders. We will continue to work together to disrupt drug trafficking organizations at every opportunity we are given.”

The DEA and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the bust, leading to the arrest of the 47-year-old driver, who officials say is a Mexican citizen. He will face criminal charges.

This story originally reported by Bayan Wang on Turnto23.com.