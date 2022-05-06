Watch
Bob Dylan Center opening in Tulsa this month

Posted at 8:25 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:25:46-04

TULSA, Okla. — Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Mavis Staples are all on hand in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend to celebrate the new Bob Dylan Center and archive.

The new Dylan Center is opening steps away from a museum that honors Woody Guthrie, one of the Nobel laureate's musical heroes and influences.

Dylan may not be one for looking back, but he saved enough handwritten lyrics, photos, rare recordings and other artifacts to support a facility with more than 100,000 items, including archives and cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades.

Officials announced plans for the center in 2016 when the George Kaiser Foundation helped bring his secret archives to Tulsa.

The ribbon-cutting for the center is scheduled for May 10

Center Director Steven Jenkins will speak at the event, in addition to George Kaiser Family Foundation Executive Director Ken Levit, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and author Hannibal Johnson. Musical performances by Cherokee musician Agalisiga Mackey and Sistema Tulsa will also take place.

This story was first reported by Caitlin Huggins at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

