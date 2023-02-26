Black, teen rodeo queen is breaking barriers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WUSA/KGUN) — Having won the Maryland State Rodeo Queen twice, Morissa Hall is breaking barriers and inspiring others at just 16 year old.

She is the first African American to win consecutive titles.

According to her family, Hall has earned the following over the passed four years:



All Around Champion Cowgirl

Pole Bending Champion

National competitions

"I compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping," she confirmed.

Hall says she convinced her dad to buy her a horse in middle school after earning straight As 16 times in a row. And though competing didn't go well at first for her, she kept trying.

"I was not doing that well." Hall explained. "Then we just clicked and we won all around champion, pole barrel reserve champion."

She describes the thrill of the ride.

"Is it dangerous? Oh yeah, it's dangerous," Hall shared. "You're on a 1,000 pound animal that has a mind of it's own."

Despite the danger, it also soothes her.

"I suffer from anxiety, so that was my best friend either. They're my emotional support animals," Hall revealed. "Each one different in it's own way. Which is why I appreciate and love all of them."

Since a national champion horse can easily run $100,000, Hall is now looking for a sponsor to help her in the journey.