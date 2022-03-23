Black box reportedly found in wreckage of China Eastern plane crash

WUZHOU, China — One of the black boxes from the China Eastern plane that crashed on Monday has been found, according to multiple reports.

USA TODAY reports that an official said the exterior of the black box is so damaged, investigators can't tell if it's the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.

Black boxes are designed to sustain the impact of a crash and fire to help provide investigators with answers about what happened.

Rescue workers continue to sift through the debris of the crash that killed 132 people

Video clips posted by China's state media show small pieces of the Boeing 737-800 plane scattered over a wide forested area, some in green fields, others in burnt-out patches with raw earth exposed after fires burned in the trees.

China Eastern flight 5735 crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China’s southeastern coast.

No foreigners were on board, the Foreign Ministry said, citing a preliminary review.