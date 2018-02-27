Bill seeks to end child marriage in Tennessee

The current law allows 16 and 17-year-olds to marry when parents join in the marriage license application. Judges or county mayors may also approve marriages of people younger than 16, with no minimum age, according to a release.
"Current Tennessee law, would allow either a county elected official or a county judge to approve a marriage for a 15 year old, 14 year old, 9 year old," said Sen. Yarbo. "We think that is relatively insane."
The founder of Unchained At Last, Fraidy Reiss, also claimed girls as young as 10 years old were married to men in their 20s in Tennessee. The organization collected marriage license data from 38 states and found that Tennessee has married thousands of children.