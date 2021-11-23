Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Biden to release 50 million barrels of oil from Strategic Reserve

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this March 9, 2010, file photo a tanker truck passes the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, May 26 against major oil companies in lawsuits brought by California cities and counties seeking damages for the impact of climate change. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said state courts are the proper forum for the lawsuits alleging that Big Oil promoted petroleum as environmentally responsible when producers knew it was causing damage. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Oil refinery
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 18:31:45-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs.

He said Tuesday he is acting in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India, and the United Kingdom.

It will take time, he said from the White House, "but before long you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank.”

Biden's statement on using the strategic petroleum reserve.

The action is aimed at global energy markets, and also to help Americans who are coping with higher inflation and rising prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an emergency stockpile to preserve access to oil in case of natural disasters, national security issues and other events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!