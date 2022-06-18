Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. He said he got his foot caught in the toe cages.

The 79-year-old Biden and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden took the spill when he tried to dismount.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.