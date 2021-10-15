Watch
Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 20:38:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill that raises the nation’s debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster.

The House passed the $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling on Tuesday after the Senate approved it on a party-line vote last week.

Senate Republicans had derailed initial Democratic efforts to raise the debt limit, but a handful of Republicans eventually joined Democrats and allowed the bill to come to the floor for a vote.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans will offer no support for another increase in December.

