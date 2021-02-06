Biden says he's open to changing who gets stimulus checks, dropping minimum wage hike

President Joe Biden gave his first network interview since his inauguration on Friday, covering a wide array of topics with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

During an excerpt of the interview released by CBS on Friday, Biden covered the future of his proposed economic stimulus bill and whether former President Donald Trump should hold a security clearance.

Biden told O’Donnell that he believes that his proposed increase to the federal minimum wage will likely not be included in the final stimulus bill. Biden cited Senate rules that limit the type of bills that can be passed using the budge reconciliation process. Using budget reconciliation allows the stimulus package to be passed by a simple majority in the Senate instead of 60 out of 100.

“Well, apparently, that's not going to occur because of the rules of the United States Senate,” Biden told O’Donnell. “I don't think it's going to survive."

But Biden says he remains committed to passing a minimum wage increase down the road in a standalone vote.

As Congress continues debate on Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, there are still questions on who exactly will get the $1,400 checks Biden has pitched for most Americans. While originally, it appeared individuals making less than $75,000 per year would get the checks, Biden says he is open to negotiate. Some in Congress have suggested lowering the threshold to $50,000 annually.

What Biden told O’Donnell was that a decision needs to be made soon.

“I am prepared to negotiate on that, but here is the deal, middle class folks need help,” Biden said. “But you don’t need to give any help to someone making $300,000 or ($250,000).”

On the topic on whether Trump, like all former presidents, should continue receiving intelligence briefings, Biden said, “I think not.”

“Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection,” Biden added.

When asked what is his worst fear is if Trump continues to receive intelligence briefings, Biden responded, “I would rather not speculate out loud. I just think there is not a need for him to have an intelligence briefing.”

The full interview with Biden will air before the Super Bowl on Sunday.