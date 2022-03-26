Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Biden on Russia's Putin: `This man cannot remain in power'

Poland Russia Ukraine War Biden
Czarek Sokolowski/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, center, attend a military welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland Russia Ukraine War Biden
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 14:14:01-04

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s removal, saying, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Biden also used a speech in Poland’s capital to make a vociferous defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while also saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.

In what was billed by the White House as a major address, Biden spoke in front of the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw’s notable landmarks that was badly damaged during War II.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison 4:30 AM - 7:00 AM.